A dream week for Danny Walker at The Players. Graeme McDowell faces big week in Macau

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Danny Walker was happy simply to get into The Players Championship as an alternate. And then the PGA Tour rookie made the most of it. He battled to the very end and tied for sixth. For a guy who barely had money left in his bank account two years ago, he pulled in $843,750. That’s more than he made from four PGA Tour-sanctioned circuits over the last seven years. And it’s a big step toward keeping his PGA Tour card this year. Graeme McDowell faces a big week in Macau on the Asian Tour with three British Open spots available.

