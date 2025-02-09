A Chicago Cubs-Alex Bregman pairing makes a lot of sense. As spring arrives, the possibility looms

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Two-time All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman is one of the few remaining marquee free agents still on the market as teams begin to report for spring training. It just so happens the Chicago Cubs have uncertainty at third base. The potential marriage makes a lot of sense, particularly for rabid Cubs fans hungry for postseason success after four straight seasons without October baseball. The Cubs on Sunday became the first team in the majors to open spring training, throwing and hitting in the sunshine on a pleasant Arizona morning. Chicago and the Los Angeles Dodgers are getting an early start this spring since they’re playing in the Tokyo Series on March 18 and 19.

