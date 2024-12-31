A 3rd MVP would put Lamar Jackson in pretty rare company, but he’s a slight underdog

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Local media voted Lamar Jackson as Baltimore’s team MVP. That was a suspense-free tally if there ever was one. The bigger question is whether Jackson can win yet another NFL MVP when balloting for that AP award takes place. That would make him the seventh player to win three times. As of Tuesday afternoon, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen was the MVP favorite this season, according to BetMGM. Jackson was the only particularly close challenger. If Allen wins he’d be the league’s first first-time MVP since Jackson in 2019.

