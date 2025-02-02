A 2,500th 3-pointer, a triple-double, Bronny’s basket give LeBron James another memorable MSG game

NEW YORK (AP) — A 2,500th 3-pointer for his career and his 10th triple-double this season. Not a bad 31st trip to Madison Square Garden for LeBron James.

Pretty good first one for Bronny James, too.

LeBron did it all in his favorite place to play Saturday night, finishing with 33 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 128-112 victory over the New York Knicks.

James improved to 23-8 at MSG, where his son had never been before Saturday.

Bronny has missed some pretty good shows, from 50-point performances to three previous triple-doubles before Saturday.

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) follows through on a three-point shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II

“I understand the history of this building,” LeBron said, “and so many people that’s come through this building, so many athletes, so many musicians, so many artists, whatever the case may be. And I’ve been part of Madison Square Garden my 20-plus years, so just try to give back to it.”

The usual roars for James gave way to “We want Bronny! We want Bronny!” chants in the final minutes. Bronny did finally enter with 1:50 remaining as his father exited and made a left layup on his only shot attempt.

Bronny had heard his father talk about his love for MSG before, but the rookie didn’t feel anything special when he first entered the arena — an older building, he noted. But once it filled up with celebrities who were screaming for him, Bronny understood what it was about.

“Getting a bucket in here … it’s insane,” Bronny said.

LeBron has made plenty of them in a building where he came in averaging 28 points. His first 3-pointer Saturday made him the seventh player in NBA history with 2,500.

James had moved ahead of Kyle Korver into seventh place when he made his 2,450th on Dec. 4 in a game in Miami. Next on the list is No. 6 Reggie Miller, the Hall of Fame Indiana Pacers star who had 2,560.

James said he was proud of how much he added to his game through his 22 seasons, making him as unguardable behind the arc as he can be in the paint.

He seems more proud of being able to play with his son, calling it “probably the greatest thing I’ve ever been a part of.”

They went to dinner together in New York on Friday with friends and family, then took the court together Saturday before a packed house in prime time.

What would have been another memorable game for LeBron in his favorite arena turned into something even bigger because of who he shared it with.

“I missed a lot of Bronny’s points because of my career over the course of his childhood and his AAU games and high school,” LeBron said. “And for me to be able to see all the buckets he’s had as an NBA player with us, to be here with him is just special.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.