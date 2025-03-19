A 15-year-old New Zealander becomes the youngest athlete to run a sub 4-minute mile

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealander Sam Ruthe has become the youngest athlete to run a sub-four minute mile when he broke the barrier 24 days short of his 16th birthday. Ruthe ran 3 minutes, 58.35 seconds in a paced mile at the Mt. Smart Stadium in Auckland on Wednesday night. New Zealand Olympian Sam Tanner and Ben Wall, who were his pacemakers, also went under four minutes. Ruthe is the first 15-year-old to go under the 4-minute mark for the mile. Norway’s two-time Olympic champion Jackob Ingebrigtsen ran 3:58.07 in 2017 when he 16 years, 250 days old to set the previous mark.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.