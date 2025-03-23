A 14-year-old son of former Yankees OF Brett Gardner has died after falling ill during vacation

NEW YORK (AP) — The youngest son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner and his wife, Jessica, has died after falling ill during a family vacation. Miller Gardner was 14. He died in his sleep Friday morning, according to a statement from the couple that was released by the Yankees. The Gardners said they “have so many questions and so few answers at this point.” The Yankees said the organization was “filled with grief.” Brett Gardner was drafted by the Yankees in 2005 and played for the team for 14 seasons from 2008 to 2021.

