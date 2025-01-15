76ers stumble against Thunder, season slipping away without injured Embiid, Maxey, George

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers played without their All-Star trio of Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin, KJ Martin, Andre Drummond and Jared McCain also did not play for the Sixers. They were all starters or key role players at some point this season. The Sixers have lost three straight games, six of eight and at 15-23 are closer to a spot in the draft lottery than postseason play. Their schedule stays tough and includes Wednesday’s game against the New York Knicks.

