76ers star Paul George sits out again against Lakers with injured finger

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George sat out Tuesday night against Los Angeles with an injured finger, the 15th game he’s missed this season. George sustained tendon damage to the little finger on his non-shooting left hand when he jammed it Saturday against Chicago. George will be evaluated again ahead of Wednesday’s game against Sacramento but he was not expected to miss extended time. The 34-year-old George had already missed games this season with knee and groin injuries, and because of load management.

