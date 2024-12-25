76ers star Joel Embiid falls during warmups but remains in lineup for matchup with Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid fell to the parquet during warmups before Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics but remained in the starting lineup for the Christmas Day matchup. Embiid was shooting near the sideline about 45 minutes before tipoff and appeared to get caught up in a security rope separating the players from the fans sitting courtside. The 2023 NBA MVP grabbed his right ankle and remained on the court for a minute before walking off to the locker room. Embiid was late to join his teammates when they returned to the court, but he eventually did and took the opening tip.

