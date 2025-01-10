76ers rule rookie star Jared McCain out for the season following knee surgery

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain will miss the rest of the season following left knee surgery last month on a torn meniscus. The 20-year-old McCain spent one season at Duke before the Sixers made him their first-round draft pick. McCain was off to a fantastic start and had averaged 15.3 points in 23 games. He started eight games was an instant fan favorite in large part to amassing nearly 5 million followers as a TikTok sensation.

