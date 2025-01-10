76ers rule rookie star Jared McCain out for the season following knee surgery

By The Associated Press
Philadelphia 76ers' Jared McCain, center right, gets helped by Paul George, right, and Indiana Pacers' Andrew Nembhard, center left, after a hard fall to the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Szagola]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain will miss the rest of the season following left knee surgery last month on a torn meniscus. The 20-year-old McCain spent one season at Duke before the Sixers made him their first-round draft pick. McCain was off to a fantastic start and had averaged 15.3 points in 23 games. He started eight games was an instant fan favorite in large part to amassing nearly 5 million followers as a TikTok sensation.

