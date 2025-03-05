7 stand trial over cyber death threats against Paris Olympics artistic director

PARIS (AP) — Seven people are summoned to appear in court in Paris on Wednesday in connection with cyberbullying targeting the artistic director of last summer’s Paris Olympics’ opening and closing ceremonies. Thomas Jolly filed a complaint for death threats after receiving homophobic and antisemitic abuse on social networks. The online attacks erupted after Jolly’s opening spectacle on the Seine in July — a queer-inclusive, high-energy fusion of tradition and modernity. The abuse quickly escalated, including attacks based on Jolly’s sexual orientation and wrongly assumed Israeli roots. Jolly responded by filing a formal complaint with the Paris prosecutor’s office.

