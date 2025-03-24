7 fans arrested after Nazi salutes made in soccer match between France and Croatia

PARIS (AP) — The Paris police prefect says seven fans who made Nazi salutes during a Nations League match between France and Croatia have been taken into custody. Laurent Nunez says security measures put in place for Sunday’s game at the Stade de France led to the arrest of the seven individuals who made the gestures. Contacted by The Associated Press, the police prefecture did not say which team the fans supported. During the game, firecrackers went off in the enclosure where the Croatia fans were gathered and some flares were also lit.

