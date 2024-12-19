5-time defending AFC East champion Bills face Pats in 1st meeting of season between division rivals

It’s taken until Week 16 for the five-time defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills to finally meet their division rival New England Patriots for the first time this season. The teams will meet again in two weeks to close the season at New England. Buffalo is 11-3 and has matched an NFL single-season record by scoring 30 or more points in eight straight games. The Patriots are 3-11 and haven’t closed a season with three or fewer wins since a 2-14 finish in 1992. Buffalo has won seven of the past nine meetings, including a playoff win.

