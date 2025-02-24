5 former players are running baseball operations in the majors. More could be on the way

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — There are five former major leaguers serving as the top baseball executive for a big league franchise at the moment, forming one of MLB’s most exclusive clubs. Jerry Dipoto is the president of baseball operations for the Mariners. Like Dipoto, Chris Young of the Rangers was promoted from general manager to president of baseball operations. Craig Breslow with the Red Sox, Chris Getz with the White Sox and Buster Posey with the Giants round out the list. And more may be on the way. Today’s major leaguers are increasingly savvy when it comes to the business side of the game, and they have firsthand experience with the data used by front offices as part of their decision-making.

