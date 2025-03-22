4th-seeded Maryland avoids a March Madness upset, holds off Norfolk State 82-69

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Sarah Te-Biasu and Kaylene Smikle led a 12-2 run in the fourth quarter, and fourth-seeded Maryland held off 13th-seeded Norfolk State 82-69 on Saturday to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Terrapins (24-7) will host fifth-seeded Alabama on Monday with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line, but advancing wasn’t easy against a Norfolk State (30-5) team that entered on a 19-game winning streak. The scrappy Spartans trailed by just four early in the fourth quarter before a series of outside shots by Te-Biasu and Smikle gave Maryland some breathing room.

Te-Biasu finished with 22 points and Smikle scored 21. Kierra Wheeler led Norfolk State with 20.

Norfolk State scored the game’s first seven points and led 32-30 at halftime, but Te-Biasu made a pair of 3-pointers to start a 30-point third quarter for Maryland. As fouls piled up on the Spartans — including a couple on 3-point shooters — the Terps made all 12 of their free throws that period and took an eight-point advantage into the fourth.

Still, a couple quick Norfolk State baskets forced Maryland coach Brenda Frese to take a timeout with the 60-56 and 8:36 remaining. Then Te-Biasu made another 3 and Smikle added two more. Yet another 3 by Te-Biasu made it 72-58 and suddenly it was the Spartans calling time.

Takeaways

Norfolk State: This was the highest seed the Spartans have earned in this tournament, and they showed why, setting the tone early for a competitive game and repeatedly fighting back when the Terps tried to pull away. Fouls hurt badly in the second half, however.

Maryland: The Terrapins turned the ball over 12 times in the first half — exactly what they wanted to avoid against a team with Norfolk State’s quickness — but they took better care of the ball in the final two quarters to avoid an upset.

Key stat

Maryland shot 6 of 9 from 3-point range in the second half. Without that, the Terps would have been vulnerable.

Up next

Maryland will try for its 12th Sweet 16 appearance under Frese.

___

