49ers release defensive end Leonard Floyd as part of an ongoing roster overhaul

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers released defensive end Leonard Floyd on Tuesday, cutting ties with one of their more productive pass rushers after one season in the latest move in a major roster overhaul. The Niners have already lost several starters from last season’s team through free agency, trades and releases. General manager John Lynch said last month at the scouting combine that the 49ers would need to get younger and cheaper after going 6-11 in an injury-plagued 2024 season. The move with Floyd is just the latest in that realm.

