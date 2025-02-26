49ers promote Klay Kubiak to offensive coordinator and replace Brian Griese as QBs coach

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have promoted assistant Klay Kubiak into the offensive coordinator role that had been vacant the past two seasons and replaced Brian Griese as quarterbacks coach. Coach Kyle Shanahan announced several changes and additions to his coaching staff after previously hiring Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator to replace the fired Nick Sorensen and Brant Boyer as special teams coach to replace Brian Schneider. Mick Lombardi was promoted from senior offensive assistant to quarterbacks coach. Griese had held that role for the past three seasons and played a key role in the development of quarterback Brock Purdy. Griese is no longer on the staff.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.