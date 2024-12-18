49ers move closer to shutting down Trent Williams for remainder of the season

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said the team is getting close to ruling out star left tackle Trent Williams for the rest of the season as his injured ankle isn’t healing as fast as the 49ers hoped. Williams has missed the past four games with the injury as the Niners have fallen to the brink of playoff elimination and he is unable to get back to practice at the start of this week. That raised questions about whether San Francisco would be better off shutting the 36-year-old Williams down and start getting him ready for next season.

