49ers interview Robert Saleh and Deshea Townsend for defensive coordinator job

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers began their search for a new defensive coordinator by interviewing Robert Saleh for a second stint at the job and Detroit Lions assistant Deshea Townsend. The Niners fired Nick Sorensen earlier this week after just one season in the role and are seeking their fourth defensive coordinator in the past four seasons. The 49ers regressed this season under Sorensen as the injury-filled unit struggled to create turnovers, stop the run and create consistent pressure on the quarterback.

