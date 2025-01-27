49ers hire Brant Boyer to take over their struggling special teams unit

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers hired former New York Jets special teams coordinator Brant Boyer to take over a unit that has struggled for years under coach Kyle Shanahan. Shanahan fired special teams coordinator Brian Schneider following a season when mistakes in the kicking game contributed to a 6-11 record. He found a proven option in Boyer that he hopes can provide needed improvement to a unit that finished near the bottom of the league in nearly all efficiency stats involved with the kicking game. Boyer ran the special teams for the Jets for the past nine seasons under three different full-time head coaches.

