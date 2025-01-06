49ers head home early following a trying season that started with Super Bowl hopes

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — After three straight seasons of long playoff runs, the San Francisco 49ers are packing up and heading home early for a change. A season that started with contract disputes that kept stars out of training camp, was a rough one until the end with the 49ers enduring several off-field tragedies, injuries to key players and inconsistent play that left one of the preseason Super Bowl favorites playing out the string the final few weeks of a 6-11 campaign.

