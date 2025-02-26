49ers have started contract talks with QB Brock Purdy

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said the team has started negotiations with quarterback Brock Purdy about a long-term contract and believes both sides want to get a deal done. Purdy’s contract extension is one of the main items on the offseason to-do list for San Francisco. He is nearing the end of one of the NFL’s biggest bargains for the 49ers, with one year left on the rookie deal he signed as the last pick of the 2022 draft.

