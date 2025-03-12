49ers cut 2 more players, increasing 2025 dead cap charge to more than $86 million

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers cut defensive linemen Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins at the start of the new league year in the latest moves to overhaul the roster. The 49ers have cut four key contributors, traded star receiver Deebo Samuel to Washington and saw seven other free agents leave for other teams this week as the team resets the roster following a disappointing 6-11 season in 2024. The moves come with a cost as the Niners are currently projected to have more than $86 million allotted to players no longer on the team through dead money charges.

