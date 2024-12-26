49ers coach Kyle Shanahan expresses confidence in struggling kicker Jake Moody

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When the San Francisco 49ers used a third-round pick to draft Jake Moody last year, the hope was it would settle their kicking position for years to come. A shaky second half to Moody’s second season with San Francisco has put that into question headed to the offseason. Moody missed his sixth field goal in the past seven games last week, leading to questions about whether the 49ers will need to replace him or at least bring in competition for next season. Coach Kyle Shanahan expressed confidence in Moody, attributing some of the struggles to a high ankle sprain he suffered earlier in the season.

