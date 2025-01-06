49ers backup QB Joshua Dobbs has up-and-down final game before free agency

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Joshua Dobbs spent the 2024 season in a backup role, seeing mop-up action in one game. With starter Brock Purdy out, Dobbs got the call for San Francisco in the season finale against Arizona in what amounted to an audition for next season. Dobbs had an up-and-down final game before hitting the free-agent market. He threw for for 326 yards and two touchdowns but also had three turnovers in the 49ers’ 47-24 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

