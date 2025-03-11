49ers agree to 2-year deal with Demarcus Robinson after losing several key players, AP source says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a two-year, $9.5 million contract with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because teams can’t sign free agents until Wednesday. The person says the deal includes $6 million fully guaranteed. Robinson had 31 catches for 505 yards and seven touchdowns last season for the Los Angeles Rams and provides the 49ers a viable option at receiver in case Brandon Aiyuk misses the start of the season while recovering from an ACL injury.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.