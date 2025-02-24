42-year-old Justin Verlander pitches 2 innings in spring debut for Giants

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Verlander struck out one and allowed a solo home run while pitching two innings in his spring training debut for the San Francisco Giants. Verlander’s start Monday came four days after his 42nd birthday. The three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed a two-out homer to Colorado’s Michael Toglia in the first inning. Verlander then walked the next batter before retiring the last four he faced. All three Rockies hitters in the second were retired on flyballs. Verlander’s 262 career wins are the most among active pitchers. The right-hander is preparing for his 20th big league season, his first with San Francisco.

