4 news organizations win ‘Grand Slam’ awards in Associated Press Sports Editors contest

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Boston Globe, The Minnesota Star Tribune, The Washington Post and the Lincoln Journal-Star of Nebraska earned “Grand Slam” honors in the annual Associated Press Sports Editors Contest. The categories for Grand Slam recognition reflected the best print and digital work: a print portfolio combining weekday and Sunday sections; event coverage over a 48-hour span; project reporting; and digital content/presentation. The APSE contest – voted on by sports editors, writers and other journalists during judging in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, in late February and remotely from across the nation – honored the best sports journalism of 2024. In all, 178 organizations from across the United States entered the contest.

