4 Nations is another chance for Jack Eichel to show how he has evolved into an elite NHL player

BROSSARD, Quebec (AP) — Jack Eichel was a key piece of the Vegas Golden Knights’ 2023 Stanley Cup run, after years of losing in Buffalo and surgery on a neck injury that threatened to derail his career. He’s not the most famous U.S. born-center, thanks to Auston Matthews, but Eichel remains underappreciated beyond the most dedicated hockey watchers and those who play and coach with and against him. The international stage of the 4 Nations Face-Off with the Milan Olympics a year away is another chance for Eichel to play his way out of Connor McDavid’s shadow and show off his evolved game.

