4 Nations Face-Off success has NHL rethinking 2026 All-Star plans at the New York Islanders’ arena

MANALAPAN, Fla. (AP) — The success of the 4 Nations Face-Off has the NHL rethinking options for the previously announced 2026 All-Star Weekend festivities planned for the New York Islanders’ arena ahead of the Olympics. The league has said only that it would be in early February next year, and now Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly acknowledge that several options are being considered. Daly said everything is on the table when it comes to holding an event or moving it back a year. Updates on the draft and the changing landscape of college and junior hockey were also prominent topics as general managers’ annual spring meeting wrapped up.

