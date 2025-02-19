4 Nations Face-Off is the latest in a long line of memorable international hockey competitions

The 4 Nations Face-Off has already delivered an instant classic international hockey game with the fight-filled preliminary round matchup between the United States and Canada last week in Montreal. The U.S.-Canada rematch on Thursday night in Boston could add another to the list of memorable country versus country games throughout the history of a sport with deep roots in international competition. Canada winning the 1972 Summit Series against the Soviet Union on Paul Henderson’s goal and the U.S. beating the Soviets in the “Miracle on Ice” at the 1980 Olympics are among the best.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.