4-game skid and porous run defense create more frustration for Titans after 38-30 loss to Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tennessee defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons took offense to the playfulness emanating from the Titans locker room following yet another loss Sunday. So the two-time Pro Bowler let everybody know it. As his light-hearted teammates joked around following a 38-30 loss at Indianapolis, Simmons wasted no time expressing his exasperation with a fourth consecutive defeat or the 335 yards rushing the Titans allowed. As reporters gathered around his locker, Simmons explained things need to change.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.