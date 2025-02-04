373 horses nominated to compete in Triple Crown series, with trainer Todd Pletcher having 32

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A total of 373 3-year-olds have been made eligible to compete in this year’s Triple Crown series during the early nomination period. Led by Citizen Bull, last year’s 2-year-old champion male, each of the horses was nominated through a $600 payment to compete in the Kentucky Derby on May 3, Preakness on May 17 and Belmont Stakes at Saratoga on June 7. This year’s total is a 7.8% increase from last year’s 346 early nominations. A record 69 Japan-based horses were nominated. Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher has nominated 32 horses, followed by Bob Baffert with 21.

