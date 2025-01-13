3-time surfing world champion Medina undergoes surgery, delays season start

Three-time surfing world champion and Olympic bronze medalist Gabriel Medina says he is delaying the start of his season because of an injury. Medina said on Instagram he suffered a pectoral injury last week that has required surgery. The firs leg of the WSL season starts on Jan. 27 in Hawaii. Medina gained international recognition outside surfing circles and millions of social media followers after a photo of him floating in the sky next to his surfboard while bailing out of a wave went viral during the surfing competition of the Paris Olympics last summer.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.