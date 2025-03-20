3 coaches in 3 seasons equals the same reward with Utah State back in March Madness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Jerrod Calhoun had a tough act to follow when he took over for Danny Sprinkle at Utah State. He matched both Sprinkle and Ryan Odom by getting the Aggies a third consecutive NCAA Tournament berth as their third different coach. Southern Illinois also did it from 2003-05. The 10th-seeded Aggies look to turn this berth into a second straight tournament-opening win this time against No. 7 UCLA in the Midwest Region at Rupp Arena. USU features five returnees along with nine newcomers, a mix that has built one of the nation’s top offenses.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.