3 athletic trainers to receive awards from the Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Three athletic trainers will be honored with the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Awards of Excellence for the 2025 class. Ed Block, Pepper Burruss and John Norwig were picked as the trainers in the fourth class for the Awards of Excellence. Longtime assistant coaches Dick Hoak, Elijah Pitts and Jim McNally, and public relations directors Pete Abitante, Jason Jenkins and Bill Keenist were previously selected in awards that will be handed out at a ceremony in June. The Hall will later announce winners for equipment managers and film and video directors.

