2024 MVP Temwa Chawinga is among the NWSL players to watch this season

There’s been lots of turnover among National Women’s Soccer League teams this season, with a couple of marquee players bolting for Europe, a few notable retirements and some dramatic trades. San Diego Wave defender Naomi Girma went to Chelsea for a record $1.1 million transfer fee. Fellow defender and U.S. national team player Jenna Nighswonger headed to Arsenal after two seasons with Gotham FC. But there are plenty of players to watch this season, including last season’s MVP Temwa Chawinga and the Orlando Pride’s Barbra Banda.

