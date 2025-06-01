2024 Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan snaps 5-race losing skid with win in Blame at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Mystik Dan snapped a five-race losing streak with a 1 1/4-length victory in the $270,000 Blame Stakes on Saturday at Churchill Downs, where he won the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

Mystik Dan won the 150th Derby by a nose in the closest three-horse photo finish since 1947.

After that, his skid included a second in the Preakness, an eighth in the Belmont at Saratoga and a ninth in the Pegasus World Cup Invitational.

“In hindsight, I wish I could take away a couple of those races after the Triple Crown,” trainer Ken McPeek said. “We got him back to his old self.”

Reminiscent of that race, Mystik Dan relaxed off the pace along the inside rail, cut the corner at the top of the stretch and powered home Saturday under Brian Hernandez Jr.

“When Mystik Dan is right, he’s such a fun horse to ride because he makes my job so easy,” Hernandez said.

Mystik Dan 1 1/8 miles in a stakes record time of 1:48.45. He paid $8.12 to win as the 3-1 third choice.

Antiquarian was second and 2-1 favorite Post Time was third.

The victory, worth $166,710, increased Mystik Dan’s career earnings to $4,417,570.

