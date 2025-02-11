2008 Olympic champion Eric Lamaze banned from equestrian until 2031 for breaking doping rules

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Equestrian rider Eric Lamaze who was an Olympic champion in 2008 has been banned from the sport until 2031 after a second four-year doping suspension was imposed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The International Equestrian Federation says judges ordered the Canadian to serve the latest ban for evading a doping control in the Netherlands in 2021. That ban starts on the September 2027 expiry of a previous four-year ban ordered by the FEI for forging medical documents. Lamaze won individual gold and team silver in jumping at the Beijing Olympics.

