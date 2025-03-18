2-time Super Bowl champ Brandon Graham retires after 15 seasons with the Eagles

Brandon Graham retired following a 15-year career in Philadelphia that was highlighted by his role in the defensive play that helped deliver the Eagles their first Super Bowl title. Graham turns 37 in April and had indicated that last season would be his final one in the NFL. The former first-round draft pick out of Michigan in 2010 ends his career as the all-time leader in games played for the Eagles with 206 and ranks third with 76 1/2 sacks. His strip-sack of Tom Brady late in Super Bowl 52 thwarted a comeback attempt and helped deliver Philadelphia its first Lombardi Trophy.

