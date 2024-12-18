2-time Stanley Cup winner Justin Schultz announces his retirement after 12 NHL seasons

FILE - Seattle Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz moves the puck against the Buffalo Sabres during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 18, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

Two-time Stanley Cup-winning defenseman Justin Schultz is retiring after 12 NHL seasons. The NHL Players’ Association announced Schultz’s decision Wednesday. The 34-year-old terminated his contract with HC Lugano in Switzerland last week to return home to Canada. Schultz won the Cup with Pittsburgh in 2016 and ’17 after playing his first four seasons in the league with Edmonton. The Kelowna, British Columbia, native played two seasons each with Washington and Seattle and eight games in Europe this fall before calling it a career.

