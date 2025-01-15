2-time IndyCar champion Will Power hires agent as he begins a contract season with Team Penske

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time IndyCar champ Will Power, the 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner, has signed with an agent for the first time as he begins a contract year with Team Penske. A14 Management, a new company launched by Spanish drivers Fernando Alonso and Oriol Servia, announced Wednesday that they’d added Power as their client. It’s the biggest signing yet for Alonso, a Formula 1 driver and two-time world champ, and Servia, a longtime open-wheel driver who is now IndyCar’s pace car driver. Power, an Australian, broke Mario Andretti’s open-wheel record for career poles in 2022. He has extended that mark to 70 pole, three more than Andretti finished with in his long career.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.