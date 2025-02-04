2-time Gold Glove SS Nick Ahmed and OF Sam Haggerty going to Rangers spring training on minor deals

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two-time Gold Glove shortstop Nick Ahmed and outfielder Sam Haggerty will go to major league spring training with the Texas Rangers. The team said Tuesday that both players have agreed to minor league contracts. Ahmed started games at shortstop last season for San Francisco, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego after playing for Arizona from 2014-23. He’s the Diamondbacks’ career leader with 789 starts at shortstop and won Gold Gloves in 2018 and 2019. Haggerty played in 191 games over parts of the past five seasons for Seattle.

