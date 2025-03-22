2-time defending national champion UConn nearly a double-digit underdog vs. No. 1 seed Florida

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dan Hurley and the two-time defending national champion UConn Huskies find themselves in an unfamiliar territory entering Sunday’s second-round NCAA Tournament game against No. 1 seed Florida. They’re an underdog — nearly a double-digit underdog, in fact, per BetMGM. The Huskies put their remarkable 13-game NCAA Tournament win streak on the line Sunday against a red hot Gators team that has won seven straight, including its first Southeastern Conference championship since 2014 and a 95-69 first-round win over 16 seed Norfolk State. The Gators are looking for their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2017.

