2-time Daytona 500 champ William Byron receives 4-year contract extension from Hendrick Motorsports

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — William Byron received a four-year contract extension from Hendrick Motorsports on Friday that will keep the 27-year-old driver with the team through the 2029 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Financial terms of the contract were not released.

The two-time Daytona 500 champion has emerged as one of the sport’s most competitive drivers, having already earned 14 Cup Series wins and six consecutive playoff appearances from 2019 to 2024. He has won 13 Cup Series races since being paired with crew chief Rudy Fugle in 2021 — the second-highest total in the series over that span.

Now in his eighth season, Byron won this year’s Daytona 500 for the second straight year, becoming the youngest multi-time winner in the event’s storied history.

Byron, who grew up in Charlotte, currently ranks second in the Cup standings after 12 points-paying races.

“We’ve built something special with the No. 24 team,” Byron said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to continue working with amazing people at Hendrick Motorsports who believe in me, especially Mr. and Mrs. Hendrick. We’ve accomplished some great things that we’re really proud of, but we have even bigger goals ahead. I’m excited to go after them with this team and this organization.”

Byron first signed with Hendrick Motorsports when he was 18.

He earned Cup Series rookie of the year honors in 2018 and has become a factor in the Cup Series championship with six straight playoff appearances, including back-to-back Championship 4 appearances in 2023 and 2024. Byrson is the only driver to win in Hendrick Motorsports iconic No. 24 Chevrolet other than Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon.

“William is the real deal,” Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick said. “What makes him so special is that he combines natural ability with an unrivaled work ethic. You see it in the great ones — the drivers who could get by on talent alone but choose to outwork everyone anyway. That’s William. On top of it all, he’s a person of high character and embraces his role as a leader. We’re proud to have him in our lineup and look forward to many more wins together.”

Byron will race Sunday at the Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR’s longest race of the season.

