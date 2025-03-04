2-time All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. week to week with sprained left ankle for the Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. is week to week with a sprained left ankle for Memphis after the center-forward was hurt a couple minutes into the Grizzlies’ latest loss. The Grizzlies updated Jackson’s status Tuesday as a Grade 2 sprain. Jackson left early in the first quarter of Monday night’s 132-130 loss to Atlanta. The Grizzlies will provide further updates as necessary. The timing of this injury couldn’t be worse for Memphis. The Grizzlies have lost three straight and six of eight to drop from second in the Western Conference standings to fourth. They host Oklahoma on Wednesday night to wrap up a five-game home stand.

