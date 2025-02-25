2-time All-Pro tackle Peters retires after 21 NFL seasons, shifts to front office job with Seahawks

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Seahawks general manager John Schneider says nine-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro offensive tackle Jason Peters is retiring after 21 NFL seasons and transitioning into a front office role with Seattle. Speaking at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, Schneider said Peters will serve as an assistant to Mo Kelly, the Seahawks’ vice president of player affairs. The 43-year-old Peters spent the past two years in Seattle. Peters is best known for the 11 seasons he spent with the Philadelphia Eagles, with whom he won the Super Bowl for the 2017 season. He broke into the NFL as an undrafted rookie with Buffalo in 2004.

