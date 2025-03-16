1B/OF Joey Gallo released by the Chicago White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Joey Gallo has been released by the Chicago White Sox after the veteran slugger struggled in nine Cactus League games with the team. The White Sox announced the move. The first baseman/outfielder was in camp on a minor league contract. The 31-year-old Gallo hit .161 with 10 homers, 27 RBIs and 102 strikeouts in 223 at-bats with Washington last season. Gallo’s $8 million mutual option was declined by the Nationals in November. The two-time All-Star went 2 for 20 with Chicago in spring training, striking out 11 times.

