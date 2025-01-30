14 from figure skating community killed in plane crash, six of them from Boston club

NORWOOD, Mass. (AP) — Two teenage figure skaters, their mothers, and two former world champions who were coaching at a historic Boston club were among the 14 members of the skating community killed when an American Airlines flight collided with an Army helicopter Wednesday night and crashed into the frigid waters of the Potomac River.

Skating Club of Boston CEO Doug Zeghibe said Thursday that skaters Jinna Han and Spencer Lane were among those killed, along with 1994 pairs world champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov of Russia. In all, 14 of the victims were coming back from a national development camp for promising young skaters following the U.S. Championships in Wichita, Kansas, Zeghibe said.

“Skating is a very close and tight-knit community. These kids and their parents, they’re here at our facility in Norwood, six, sometimes seven days a week. It’s a close, tight bond,” Zeghibe said. “This will have long-reaching impacts for our skating community.”

The Kremlin also confirmed that Shishkova and Naumov were aboard. Among their students is their 23-year-old son, Maxim, a former U.S. junior champion who has finished fourth at senior nationals the past three years, narrowly missing the podium on Sunday while his parents watched at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita.

Maxim Naumov flew home Monday. “He had no reason to stay at the national development camp,” Zeghibe said in a briefing inside the rink about 30 minutes south of Boston.

An American Airlines plane is parked at a gate at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark Schiefelbein

“Both of his parents were with him while he was competing. It’s well-known Mom was always too nervous to watch him skate,” the club official said, pausing to contain his emotions. “But his dad was with him, and Dad was in the ‘kiss-and-cry’ sharing his great performance.”

Sixty passengers and four crew members on the American Airlines plane and three soldiers aboard a training flight on the Blackhawk helicopter are presumed dead after the collision in Washington on Wednesday night. There was no immediate cause identified, but officials said flight conditions were clear as the jet coming from Wichita was making a routine landing when the helicopter flew into its path.

Washington Fire Chief John Donnelly said officials do not believe anyone survived.

“We are heartbroken to learn that figure skaters, along with their families, friends and coaches, are understood to be among those on board,” U.S. Figure Skating said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy.

“Figure skating is more than a sport — it’s a close-knit family — and we stand together.”

Considered one of the most prestigious clubs in the world, the Skating Club of Boston produced Olympic and world champions Dick Button and Tenley Albright, Olympic medalists Nancy Kerrigan and Paul Wylie and scores of U.S. champions.

Among them were Alisa Efimova and Misha Mitrofanov, who won the pairs title last week. The club, which is getting ready to host this spring’s world championships, sent 18 skaters to nationals, including Jimmy Ma, who finished fifth at the U.S. championships on Sunday.

The U.S. Figure Skating and Massachusetts flags were lowered to half-staff outside the century-old club’s newly built rink on Thursday. Flower deliveries arrived at the reception desk, while visitors were greeted with long and tearful hugs.

Among the visitors on Thursday were Albright and Kerrigan, a two-time Olympic medalist and Skating Club of Boston alum. On the club’s two practice rinks, young skaters practiced their routines in silence.

“Skaters are resilient, and they want to skate,” Zeghibe said. “I think also they come to the club and will come to the club as an opportunity to come together and to grieve together.”

A table that had been filled with messages wishing all of the skaters luck in Wichita was replaced midday by one with framed pictures of Lane and Han in action. Behind them, six white roses stood in six simple vases.

“I’m heartbroken by the tragic loss of my fellow skaters in this devastating accident,” said reigning world champion Ilia Malinin, who won his third consecutive national title in Wichita. “The figure skating community is a family, and this loss is beyond words.”

Spencer Lane is a sectionals champion who had become popular among the skating community on social media, where he has thousands of TikTok followers. On Wednesday, he posted a video showing him doing a triple toe loop to wrap up the development camp.

“I am so happy to have qualified for national development camp,” Lane said in an Instagram post Wednesday. “It has been my goal almost ever since I became aware that it was a thing. I learned so much new information that I can apply to my everyday life, and met so many amazing people.”

He later posted a photo of him aboard the plane just before it departed from Wichita.

Lane’s father said Spencer had an infectious personality.

“In his home club in Boston, he was just loved by everyone from the adults running the club to the smallest skaters to the people that are competing for a shot at the Olympics,” Douglas Lane told WPRI in Providence, Rhode Island. “They just adored him.”

Naumov and Shishkova moved to the U.S. and became coaches, first at the International Skating Center of Connecticut and since 2017 at the Boston club that has served as a training ground for world-class skaters since 1912. They competed together in pairs events at two Olympics.

For the Boston club, the accident was an eerie reminder of a 1961 plane crash that killed the entire U.S. delegation en route to the world championships in Prague. The world championships were canceled that year out of respect for the American team killed in the crash.

“Almost half of everybody on board that plane were from this club,” Zeghibe said. “It had long, long-reaching implications for the skating club and for the sport in this country, because when you lose coaches like this, you lose the future of the sport as well. It’s been a long time in redeveloping it, and I personally feel that this club has just now, almost 60 years later, been coming out of the shadow of that 1961 crash.”

The club is preparing to host the world championships at the TD Garden in Boston from March 25-30. Zeghibe said the plans are to have a “super, amazing event.”

“We’re pretty busy and we can’t take a break,” he said. “We need to keep moving.”

The European championships are taking place this week in Tallinn, Estonia. They were continued, as scheduled.

“We are heartbroken to learn that figure skaters, along with their families, friends, and coaches, are understood to be among those on board,” the International Skating Union said in a statement. “We remain in close contact with U.S. Figure Skating and offer our full support during this incredibly difficult time.”

___

Skretta reported from Kansas City, Missouri.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.