13-year-old Sokolov misses the cut at Qatar Masters after second-round 76

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Daniil Sokolov’s scores are getting better at the Qatar Masters. They still aren’t good enough for the 13-year-old prodigy to make the cut but time is on his side.

Sokolov, a Russian national who represents Qatar and was in the field courtesy of an invitation, shot 4-over 76 in the second round Friday to back up his opening-round 75 at Doha Golf Club. At 7-over par, he won’t be playing the weekend.

Sokolov played the Qatar Masters last year, at the age of 12, and also missed the cut after shooting rounds of 78 and 82.

They are his only two appearances on the European tour.

English golfer Brandon Robinson Thompson was leading by two strokes on 10 under after shooting 68 in his second round.

